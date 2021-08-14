Attack on power grid shuts down major water pumping station in Iraqi capital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi electricity towers were taken offline on Saturday after an attack, shutting down pumping stations delivering water to the western part of Baghdad, a government statement said.

In recent months, attacks on transmission towers across Iraq have increased, further worsening already limited electric power supplies amid the scorching summer heat.

Government officials do not generally attribute these attacks to any party, but the Iraqi army said on Friday that ISIS was behind blowing up an electric grid tower in the Tarmiyah area, north of Baghdad. This also stopped water pumping stations.

Although the federal government declared military victory over ISIS in late 2017, the terrorist organization still maintains sleeper cells that launch sporadic attacks near previously liberated areas.

To pursue ISIS members, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said the security forces launched a "large-scale security operation" on Saturday with support from the international US-led coalition.

'Sabotage'

Baghdad authorities said in a statement "terrorist groups" on Friday targeted electric towers powering the Karkh water project, suspending operations at the water pumping plant.

Karkh residents told AFP that water had been cut off since Friday. One local who asked not to be identified said, "We don't have much water in our tank and we're afraid this cut will be prolonged."

The municipal Baghdad government called on citizens to "ration" their water usage until operations resume at the water plant.

Although it is an oil country, Iraq does not have the ability to produce enough electricity because of its dilapidated infrastructure, which makes it unable to achieve self-sufficiency to secure the needs of its 40 million people.