Kurdish official calls on Iraqi parties to participate in upcoming federal election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The spokesman of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Mahmoud Muhammad, called on Iraqi parties that have declared they would opt out of the upcoming federal elections to reconsider their decision.

"For the purpose of addressing the crises afflicting Iraq and finding appropriate solutions to the demands of Iraqi citizens in general, it was seen that resorting to early elections to form a new federal government is...the best solution," said Muhammad.

"We, as the Kurdistan Democratic Party, see that holding elections with the participation of all political parties is a good step towards resolving existing issues and crises and achieving the demands of the Iraqi people, as well as to help the political process and save it from stagnation," he added.

The KDP official called on the Sadrist Movement--a party led by firebrand cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, and currently, the largest one that has announced would not partake in the upcoming elections--and the other Iraqi parties to review their decision.

Participating in the election is an "urgent necessity for the current stage we are going through to serve the political process and provide a successful model for governance in Iraq," Muhammad concluded.