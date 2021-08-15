Iraq’s security forces announce arrest of seven ISIS members in Nineveh

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi security forces on Sunday announced that they had arrested seven suspected ISIS members in Nineveh province.

The country’s Security Media Cell in a statement described the detainees as “dangerous” terrorists. It added that the suspected ISIS members “confessed” to have links with the terrorist organization.

Iraq declared territorial victory over ISIS in late 2017, but the group still conducts insurgency-style attacks including suicide bombings in the capital of Baghdad.