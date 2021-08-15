Kurdistan's Ibrahim Khalil border-crossing rejects 4,000 tons Turkish imports

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Authorities at Kurdistan Region's Ibrahim al-Khalil International Border Crossing announced on Sunday that they returned or disposed of some 3,800 tons of Turkish imports.

The Directorate of Relations and Information at the crossing said in a statement that, between June 1 to July 31, the quality control laboratories and committees at the crossing rejected entry to nearly 3,800 tons of goods from Turkey.

It noted that part of it was returned while the rest was disposed of.

The body explained that the rejection came due to the imports' lack of compliance with the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) quality and trade regulations.

The Ibrahim Khalil crossing, located 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of Duhok, is one of the most important border crossings between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region.

Commercial exchanges worth billions of dollars between Turkey and Kurdistan regularly take place through the border crossing.