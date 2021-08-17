UK extends condolences on death of famed Erbil actor   

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Kingdom mission in Erbil on Tuesday offered condolences on the passing of famed Kurdish actor Salam Koye.

“The passing of Salam Koye, an artist and theater performer, saddened us,” the UK Consulate General in Erbil tweeted on Tuesday, a day after Koye's family announced the actor had passed away due to health complications at 66 years of age.

Koye had close to half a century of experience in the Kurdish film industry. He has two widely known films: Tapo Haqi Chiya and Habu-u-Nabu.

His family said the Kurdish star will be buried in the Kurdish capital.