Health

Delta variant of COVID-19 responsible for half of all hospitalizations in Kurdistan's Sulaimani: Doctor

"Hospitals no longer have the capacity to accommodate more [COVID-19] patients."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Azad Hawrami, the Shaheed Taher Ali Wali Beg Hospital director, speaks to Kurdistan 24 on August 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Azad Hawrami, the Shaheed Taher Ali Wali Beg Hospital director, speaks to Kurdistan 24 on August 17, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan COVID-19 Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The director of a major hospital in the Kurdistan Region's city of Sulaimani said on Tuesday that half of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients have the Delta variant of the disease.

"There are no longer any vacant beds in hospitals specialized in treating people infected with the coronavirus," Azad Hawrami, the head of Shaheed Taher Ali Wali Beg Hospital, told Kurdistan 24.

He warned that "hospitals no longer have the capacity to accommodate more patients."

Over the past few weeks, the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kurdistan Region has reached its most severe point to date. Daily cases have hovered between two and four thousand while dozens have died due to the highly-contagious disease.

Hawrami claimed that the lack of public adherence to health guidelines was largely to blame. The Kurdistan Region’s health ministry also said Tuesday it recorded over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths.

According to official data, the total number of cases in the region has now reached over 270,000 with some 5,000 proving fatal.

Editing by John J. Catherine

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive