Top Kurdish officials offer condolences on passing of famed artist

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Top officials in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday offered their condolences to the family of famed Kurdish artist and playwright Salam Kaye.

"It saddens me to receive the news of the death of" Koye, said prime minister Masrour Barzani in a letter he addressed to the family of the late artist. "I extend my sincere condolences and share your sorrows."

President Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), said of Koye in his message that he was a "beloved and patriotic artist in Erbil and Kurdistan."

"He worked tirelessly and sought sincerely to advance art and theater in Kurdistan," the Kurdish leader added.

"I extend my sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the late Salam Koye and all his friends and relatives and the artists of the city of Erbil and Kurdistan."

Koye had close to half a century of experience in the Kurdish film industry. He has two widely known films: Tapo Haqi Chiya and Habu-u-Nabu. His family said Tuesday the Kurdish star will be buried in the Kurdish capital.

"Koye joined the arts from an early age and served the profession for many years," said Kurdistan Region president Nechirvan Barzani in a letter he addressed to the family, relatives of Koye.