PKK-planted roadside bomb in Kurdistan's Duhok wounds Peshmerga: Ministry

In early August, an engineering unit of the Peshmerga forces foiled a 65-kilogram explosive planted on the Amedi-Deraluk road, Duhok province.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A picture of an improvised roadside bomb, August 5, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Krg Peshmerga PKK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A roadside bomb on Wednesday exploded under a Peshmerga convoy patrolling the Amedi area of the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, according to a ministry statement.

As a result of the explosion, a Peshmerga fighter was lightly wounded, the Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Wednesday.

“This is not the first time the PKK conducts such an act and they continue to do so,” the statement read, adding that the attacks pose risks to “the border areas and civilians.”

In early August, an engineering unit of the Peshmerga forces foiled a 65-kilogram explosive planted on the Amedi-Deraluk road.

Read More: Peshmerga forces diffuse explosives planted by PKK on road in Kurdistan Region's Duhok: Source

Officials from both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their fight away from areas populated by civilians, thousands of whom have been displaced, suffered damage to their farms, livestock, or other property.

Others have suffered serious injury or even death as a result of skirmishes or Turkish bombardment of suspected PKK positions.

The conflict has escalated in recent weeks, as have hostilities between the PKK and the KRG.

