Health

Erbil dedicates center to vaccinate people with special needs against COVID-19

The vaccination drive across the Kurdistan Region has seen a boost after Iraqi authorities received a new batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recently.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A health care worker administer COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Erbil, August 7, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
A health care worker administer COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Erbil, August 7, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan COVID-19 Vaccine Krg Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil on Wednesday announced it had set up a dedicated center for vaccinating people with special needs against COVID-19.

The decision comes after Iraq and the autonomous Kurdish region recently received new batches of COVID-19 vaccines, boosting the vaccination drive.

The Erbil-based center would facilitate the vaccination campaign for people with special needs, Dlovan Mohammad, the Erbil Director-General of Health, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recently set Saturdays for vaccinating school teachers and Tuesdays for government employees.

Last week, Iraq received 500,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses from the US, which donated the shots through COVAX, an alliance aiming to distribute vaccine doses equitably.

Read More: COVID-19: Iraq receives over half million US-donated vaccine doses

Both federal and regional health workers have so far administered more than 2.5 million vaccine doses to their populations since vaccination drives began in early 2021.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive