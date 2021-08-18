Erbil dedicates center to vaccinate people with special needs against COVID-19

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil on Wednesday announced it had set up a dedicated center for vaccinating people with special needs against COVID-19.

The decision comes after Iraq and the autonomous Kurdish region recently received new batches of COVID-19 vaccines, boosting the vaccination drive.

The Erbil-based center would facilitate the vaccination campaign for people with special needs, Dlovan Mohammad, the Erbil Director-General of Health, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recently set Saturdays for vaccinating school teachers and Tuesdays for government employees.

Last week, Iraq received 500,000 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses from the US, which donated the shots through COVAX, an alliance aiming to distribute vaccine doses equitably.

Read More: COVID-19: Iraq receives over half million US-donated vaccine doses

Both federal and regional health workers have so far administered more than 2.5 million vaccine doses to their populations since vaccination drives began in early 2021.