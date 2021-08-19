Iraqi military targets ISIS hideouts, amid attacks on security forces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four militiamen were wounded and one killed in a Tuesday attack in Iraq's disputed Khanaqin as government forces in coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga conducted military operations targeting ISIS hideouts.

A local security source said that an explosive device detonated early Tuesday under a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) patrol in the disputed Khanaqin district, Diyala province, killing one militiaman and wounding four others.

"The movements of ISIS militants have been increasing in the area for a while," the source told Kurdistan 24, noting an uptick in attacks on security forces and power transmission towers.

On Monday, two armed men on a motorbike attacked a group of Shia civilians in the center of the disputed Kirkuk city close to Iraqi anti-terrorism forces, injuring one person. The civilians were gathered to commemorate Ashura.

A day later, the Iraqi military, in coordination with the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga, launched an operation against ISIS remnants from three axes near disputed areas.

The Iraqi army and the rapid response force, in coordination with the Golden Forces Peshmerga unit, swept areas near Tuz Khurmatu district, Salahuddin province, the source explained.

The security forces uncovered a tunnel and three hideouts used by suspected ISIS members and destroyed all of them.

