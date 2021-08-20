KRG reports nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases; PM calls on public to get vaccinated

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health on Friday reported 1,449 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths due to the highly contagious disease in the past 24 hours.

The ministry detailed that the total number of infections has risen to 276,583, including 225,706 recoveries and 5,167 fatalities.

Calling on the public to get immunized, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement on Monday, "We have delivered more than 1m vaccines to date, and now you must play your part."

There has been a notable increase in demand for vaccines in Erbil province and the northern city of Zakho, as indicated by the number of registrations to receive a dose with relevant government agencies.

This came after weeks of sustained record-breaking daily highs in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 210 million people worldwide and killed just over 4.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University’s database. The actual figures could be dramatically higher due to insufficient testing capabilities or underreporting.

