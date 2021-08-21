Kurdistan reports new record daily COVID-19 deaths; cases lowest in weeks

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Health on Saturday reported that its laboratories recorded 722 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and 33 deaths due to the disease, setting a new all-time record.

This came after weeks of sustained record-breaking daily highs in the number of COVID-19 cases, followed by new all-time highs of deaths. The number of recorded infections fell to the lowest it has been since July 11.

The ministry said the total number of cases has risen to 277,305, including 5,200 deaths and 227,750 recoveries.

Calling on the public to get immunized, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement on Monday, "We have delivered more than 1m vaccines to date, and now you must play your part."

There has been a notable increase in demand for vaccines in Erbil province and the northern city of Zakho, as indicated by the number of registrations to receive a dose with relevant government agencies.

The Iraqi Ministry of Education announced that twelfth-grade ministerial exams in Iraq started on Saturday morning for about half a million students throughout the country, except for the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry said it had completed preparations for the exams, which will be taken by 483,239 students from the scientific and literary branches of high school.

Exams will be carried out with COVID-19 health measures in place due to the pandemic.