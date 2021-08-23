Politics

On 100th anniversary of Iraq, Kurdistanis seek compensation for atrocities

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Azad Jundyani, a Kurdish politician, speaks during a press conference in which the campaign was launched. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Iraq HIstory

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A group of politicians, academists, and civil society figures on Monday launched a campaign in Erbil to seek compensation, material and non-material, for the crimes committed in the name of the Iraqi state against Kurds over the past 100 hundred years.

The campaign, called Kurdistani Campaign Against One Hundred Years of Oppression by the State of Iraq, comes as Iraq marks the anniversary of 100 year of its establishment as a state, starting with a monarchical system which endured until 1958 before being toppled in a bloody coup by Free Officers seeking a republic political system as well as the withdrawal of foreign forces.

The campaign organizers, including former politicians and civil society figures, intend to introduce the drive as a “national” effort seeking political, economic, and social compensation for the past 100 years that Kurdish people endured as the hands of the consecutive Iraqi regimes.

“Regardless of difficulties and obstacles, the complaints will be addressed to all the three branches of the state of Iraq,” namely, the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive, a statement from the campaign rea.d. The organizers will submit a copy to the United Nations and other international humanitarian organizations.

The organizers also added that the campaign belongs to all ethnicities, religions, and sects of the country as they had been the victims of repressive regimes along with their fellow Kurds.

Following the carve-up of the former Ottoman Empire by French and British powers following the first World War, the majority Kurdish areas were divided among Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. The Kurdish quest for self-determination is rooted in that time.

