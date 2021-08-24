Health

COVID-19: Iraq confirms 7,670 new cases and 75 deaths

Health workers at an Iraqi coronavirus clinic. (Photo: Archive)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment on Tuesday announced a rise in new coronavirus infections confirmed by medical workers over the previous 24 hours.

A statement from the ministry explained that its laboratories had recorded 7,670 new cases and 75 deaths related to the highly contagious disease recorded throughout the country.

"All vaccine clinics continue to operate, and there is no salvation from this epidemic without following safety precautions," it continued, calling on the public to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and family visits, and get vaccinated.

According to government figures, 131,669 individuals received doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the last day.

The health ministry on Sunday announced the arrival of a new shipment of 415,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

