Erbil begins its preparations for welcoming France’s Macron  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil has already begun preparations to welcome France’s President Emmanuel Macron who is expected to land in the Kurdish capital on Sunday as part of his visit to Iraq.

Streets of the capital leading to Erbil International Airport are all decorated with the flags of Iraq, Kurdistan Region, and France.

The diplomatic protocols are in place at the EIA to welcome the European leader who is going to be greeted by the Region’s top officials.

This is Mr. Macron’s first visit to the Kurdistan Region. He visited the Iraqi capital for the first time in early September 2020, where he met with the country’s top officials.

In this upcoming visit, the French president following his participation at the Iraqi regional summit, he is scheduled to meet the Kurdistan Region’s former president Masoud Barzani in Erbil.

The European leader will visit Mosul, according to the French report, adding he is planned to meet with the province’s figures as well as religious leaders.

In the coming weeks, officials in Baghdad are also planning to play the dual roles of both host and mediator to bitter regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.