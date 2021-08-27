Politics

Erbil begins its preparations for welcoming France’s Macron  

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
"Welcome Mr. President MACRON," a billboard reads in Erbil, capital of Kurdistan Region, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshman Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)
"Welcome Mr. President MACRON," a billboard reads in Erbil, capital of Kurdistan Region, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshman Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Emmanuel Macron Erbil Kurdistan Region Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil has already begun preparations to welcome France’s President Emmanuel Macron who is expected to land in the Kurdish capital on Sunday as part of his visit to Iraq.

Streets of the capital leading to Erbil International Airport are all decorated with the flags of Iraq, Kurdistan Region, and France.

Thread flags of Kurdistan Region, France, and Iraq are hanged on a street in Erbil, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshamn Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)
Thread flags of Kurdistan Region, France, and Iraq are hanged on a street in Erbil, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshamn Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)

The diplomatic protocols are in place at the EIA to welcome the European leader who is going to be greeted by the Region’s top officials.Twin France flags are hanged by a street light pole in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshman Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)

Twin France flags are hanged by a street light pole in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshman Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)

This is Mr. Macron’s first visit to the Kurdistan Region. He visited the Iraqi capital for the first time in early September 2020, where he met with the country’s top officials.

Thread flags of Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and France are pictured, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshman Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)
Thread flags of Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and France are pictured, August 27, 2021. (Photo: Hoshman Sadiq/Kurdistan 24)

In this upcoming visit, the French president following his participation at the Iraqi regional summit, he is scheduled to meet the Kurdistan Region’s former president Masoud Barzani in Erbil.

The European leader will visit Mosul, according to the French report, adding he is planned to meet with the province’s figures as well as religious leaders.

In the coming weeks, officials in Baghdad are also planning to play the dual roles of both host and mediator to bitter regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive