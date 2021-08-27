Kurdistan Region condemns deadly Kabul airport blast   

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following the bloody suicide bombing on Thursday in the vicinity of the Kabul’s international airport which killed at least 75 and wounding more than a hundred, the Kurdistan Region condemned the deadly attack in a statemnet on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karazai International Airport in the Afghanistan’s capital, two suicide bombers detonated among the desperate Afghans awaiting an airlift, abandoning their country in fear of Taliban retribution for working with the Western forces and diplomats.

According to the various heath and secuirty forces, at least 75 civilians killed in the deadly twin attacks along with 13 US service members stationed at the airport to assist fleeing Afghans, AFP reported.

“We condemn Thursday’s terror attacks in Kabul that killed dozens of Afghan citizens and U.S. soldiers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and loved ones,” the Kurdistan Region Presidency tweeted on Friday.

The Islamic State-Khorasan claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack on Thursday.

Read More: What is the Islamic State threat in Afghanistan?

The US President Joe Biden in a speech addressing the Americans vowed to “hunt down” the perpetrators of the suicide bombings.