PHOTOS: Macron in Baghdad to participate in major regional conference

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived early Saturday in the Iraqi capital to participate in the Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership that began shortly after.

Macron headed a delegation that included the French ministers of foreign affairs and defense, as well as other officials. Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi received them at Baghdad International Airport.

The French president was the first top official to arrive in Iraq on the list of those invited to a conference among delegations among regional countries.

Macron seeks to show his support for the pivotal role of Iraq in ​​combatting terrorism, aid development efforts in the country, and help ease regional tensions, the French president's office has said.

After his stop in Baghdad, Macron is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil on Sunday.

