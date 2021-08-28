PHOTOS: Macron in Baghdad to participate in the "Cooperation and Partnership Conference"

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on early Saturday morning in the Iraqi capital to participate in the Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership, which kicks off today.

The French delegation, headed by Macron, included the ministers of foreign affairs, defense, and other personalities, and they were received by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Macron is the first president to arrive in Iraq on the list of those invited to participate in the regional conference. He is scheduled to visit Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday.

In the past few hours, Baghdad is awaiting the arrival of the presidential and diplomatic delegations participating in the conference, in which neighboring and regional countries are also taking part in.

And the French presidency had previously said that Macron seeks "to show his support for the pivotal role of Iraq, to ​​combat terrorism, to develop the country and to help ease tensions."