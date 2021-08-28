Macron: ISIS is not defeated yet and must not be taken lightly

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Prime Minister on Saturday, emphasized on the importance of partnership between Baghdad and Paris in various fields, while the French president stressed the need not to take ISIS lightly despite its military defeat in 2017 in Iraq.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a joint press conference with Macron today in Baghdad, “we stress the importance of the partnership between Iraq and France,” adding that there are prospects for cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

He added that "France is very important to us, and we highly appreciate its role in confronting terrorism," noting that the two countries are "essential partners in the war against terrorism."

On his side, Macron said during the conference that "France is keen on the stability of Iraq and looks forward to cooperating with it in several areas."

He added, "ISIS was defeated on the ground thanks to the courage of the Iraqi forces, and we know very well that we must not take ISIS lightly because it is not finished yet."

He also said, "we will continue to support Iraqi efforts in the process of returning the IDPs to their place of origin and stabilize the liberated areas."

Regarding the Iraqi elections, the French president said, "I welcome the progress made by the Iraqi government to hold the next elections," stressing that "the stability of Iraq is achieved through fair and transparent elections."

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on early Saturday morning to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on an official visit to participate in the activities of the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership".