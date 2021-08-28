Erbil to open a special health center to vaccinate its education cadres

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Erbil is to open a special COVID-19 vaccination center on Sunday to vaccinate education sector staff before the beginning of the new school year.

The special center was prepared by the Directorate of Health in Erbil to vaccinate the largest possible number of teachers and lecturers with the aim of immunizing them from the coronavirus before the start of the new school year.

According to the Health Directorate, schools’ administration will send the names of their teachers to the vaccination center after registering their names, after which they will receive vaccinations.

The health center is located in the Martyr Fakher Mergasury School in Erbil.