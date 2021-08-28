Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership kicks off with the participation of nine countries

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Baghdad’s cooperation and partnership conference was launched in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, with the participation of nine countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Baghdad on early Saturday morning, while the rest of the delegations of countries began to arrive in the early morning hours.

Prime Minister al-Kadhimi said in the opening speech while chairing the summit, that this conference is being held in a sensitive and historical circumstance, and it represents a new impetus for Iraq in consolidating its foreign relations with cooperation, understanding, brotherly relations, and common interests with the countries of the region and the world.

Al-Kadhimi continued, "we have reached this far, after many years of conflicts and challenges, and that Iraq's role can be one of the pillars of stability in the region, and this can be by refusing to turn Iraqi lands into an arena for international conflicts and refusing to be a starting point for attacking neighboring countries."

On the fight against terrorism, Al-Kadhimi said, "The people of Iraq defeated the most powerful terrorist organization, ISIS, and this victory is achieved in cooperation with friends and neighbors,” extending his thanks to all sides while stressing that "the Iraqis fought their just war on behalf of the whole world. Yes, terrorism is still trying to find a foothold, but we will eliminate all those miserable attempts.”

The head of the federal government concluded by saying that the people resorted to the democratic path in the arbitration of its paths, and there is no return to the past and non-democratic paths, nor to a return to futile wars and hostility to neighbors.

French president Macron said during his participation in the Conference, that "the Baghdad conference indicates a desire to enhance understanding and relations," stressing that "Paris and Baghdad continue to coordinate jointly in the fight against terrorism."

Regarding the holding of the Iraqi elections, the French president pointed out that "the United Nations and the European Union will monitor the elections to ensure their integrity and transparency," noting that "holding the parliamentary elections on schedule is a victory for Iraq."

Macron continued: "The upcoming parliamentary elections will move Iraq to a new stage, and France categorically refuses to interfere in Iraq's internal affairs and fully supports Iraq."

The French president concluded his speech at the Baghdad Conference on Cooperation and Partnership, saying, "our presence in this conference is an honor for us, and France is supportive to all countries in the region."

The conference started with the participation of King Abdullah II of Jordan, Emir of Qatar Hamad bin Tamim, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, as well as Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Abul Ghaith and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf.