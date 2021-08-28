Politics

KDP calls on Iraqi parties to run in upcoming election, welcomes Sadr reversal on boycott

The KDP stated that all Iraqi political parties should shoulder the responsibility of reforming and rebuilding the country.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
KDP followers are pictured during an election rally in Erbil, capital of Kurdistan Region, April 29, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
Iraq KDP Iraq Elections October 10

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday urged Iraqi political parties that have stated they would not run in the upcoming parliamentary elections to reverse their decision, according to a statement.

The Kurdish party also welcomed the return of firebrand and populist cleric Muqtada Sadr to the electoral competition.

“We, again, call on the political parties to review their boycott decision and encourage them to participate in the electoral process for the sake of Iraq’s interest,” a statement from Mahmood Mohammed, the official spokesperson of the KDP, read on Saturday.

After Iraq's electoral commission set October 10 for the country’s parliamentary elections, a number of influential political parties announced they would not participate in the vote.

In recent weeks, the Ayad Allawi-led Iraqi Forum list and the Sadrist Movement of Muqtada al-Sadr were among the major political forces to claim they would not run in the election. Sadr walked back the boycott decision Friday.

The KDP stated that all of Iraq's political parties should "shoulder" the responsibility of reforming and rebuilding the country.

