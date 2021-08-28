KDP calls on Iraqi parties to run in upcoming election, welcomes Sadr reversal on boycott

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday urged Iraqi political parties that have stated they would not run in the upcoming parliamentary elections to reverse their decision, according to a statement.

The Kurdish party also welcomed the return of firebrand and populist cleric Muqtada Sadr to the electoral competition.

Related Article: Iraq PM welcomes Muqtada al-Sadr reversal on election boycott

“We, again, call on the political parties to review their boycott decision and encourage them to participate in the electoral process for the sake of Iraq’s interest,” a statement from Mahmood Mohammed, the official spokesperson of the KDP, read on Saturday.

After Iraq's electoral commission set October 10 for the country’s parliamentary elections, a number of influential political parties announced they would not participate in the vote.

In recent weeks, the Ayad Allawi-led Iraqi Forum list and the Sadrist Movement of Muqtada al-Sadr were among the major political forces to claim they would not run in the election. Sadr walked back the boycott decision Friday.

The KDP stated that all of Iraq's political parties should "shoulder" the responsibility of reforming and rebuilding the country.