Policemen wounded in suspected ISIS attack in rural Salahuddin, Iraq

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Six Iraqi police officers were wounded late Saturday as they repelled a suspected ISIS attack at a checkpoint in rural parts of Salahuddin province, a security source said.

"The security forces in al-Sandouqiya/al-Dhulu'iya were able to repel an attack by ISIS elements at a checkpoint," the source explained. The six wounded officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment."

The source noted that the security forces in the area were working to "comb the area" for the suspects.