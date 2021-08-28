Security

Policemen wounded in suspected ISIS attack in rural Salahuddin, Iraq

The security forces repelled a suspected ISIS attack at a checkpoint in rural parts of Salahuddin province, Iraq.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The site of an attack in rural Salahuddin province, Iraq, on August 28, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
The site of an attack in rural Salahuddin province, Iraq, on August 28, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Six Iraqi police officers were wounded late Saturday as they repelled a suspected ISIS attack at a checkpoint in rural parts of Salahuddin province, a security source said.

"The security forces in al-Sandouqiya/al-Dhulu'iya were able to repel an attack by ISIS elements at a checkpoint," the source explained. The six wounded officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment."

The source noted that the security forces in the area were working to "comb the area" for the suspects.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive