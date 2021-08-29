Politics

France’s Macron arrives in Erbil for first time

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) stands along with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) during the welcoming ceremony for the European leader in Erbil, August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) stands along with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) during the welcoming ceremony for the European leader in Erbil, August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Emmanuel Macron France Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani received his French counterpart Emanuel Macron in capital Erbil on early Sunday morning as part of the European leader’s first-time visit to the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

The French president is scheduled to meet on Sunday with President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former president of the Kurdistan Region to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Peshmerga forces.

Following his meeting with the Kurdish leader, the French leader is expected to visit Mosul, where he will meet civil society and religious figures of various ethno-religious groups.

Erbil began its preparations to welcome the French presidnet at least a week earlier. The capital's streets decorated with French, Kurdish, and Iraqi flags. Billboards were erected, reading "Weclome Mr. President Macron". 

Read More: Erbil prepares to welcome France’s Macron 

President Nechirvan Barzani (right) is pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) at Erbil airport guest lounge, August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
President Nechirvan Barzani (right) is pictured with French President Emmanuel Macron (left) at Erbil airport guest lounge,
August 29, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive