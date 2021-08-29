France’s Macron arrives in Erbil for first time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani received his French counterpart Emanuel Macron in capital Erbil on early Sunday morning as part of the European leader’s first-time visit to the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

The French president is scheduled to meet on Sunday with President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and former president of the Kurdistan Region to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Peshmerga forces.

Following his meeting with the Kurdish leader, the French leader is expected to visit Mosul, where he will meet civil society and religious figures of various ethno-religious groups.

Erbil began its preparations to welcome the French presidnet at least a week earlier. The capital's streets decorated with French, Kurdish, and Iraqi flags. Billboards were erected, reading "Weclome Mr. President Macron".

