French president visits historic religious sites in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As part of his two-day visit to Iraq, French President Emmanuel Macron has visited historically-important religious sites, where he stressed on the importance a harmonious relationship between all sides for the sake of the country’s stability.

As part of his participation in the Iraq’s regional summit – dubbed Baghdad Conference for Co-Operation and Partnership – along with nine other leaders in the region, Mr. Macron visited the religious sites in Baghdad and Mosul.

The first stop was at the shrines of Imam Musa al-Kadhim as well as Mohammad bin Ali Al-Jawad in Baghdad along with the country’s premier Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Annually, millions of Shiite followers of Islam visit the shrines as part of a pilgrimage

It is the first such visit by a French president to the site.

Later on, the French leader flew to the Kurdistan Region, where he was a greeted by President Nechirvan Barzani and a number of high-profile Kurdish officials during a welcoming ceremony at Erbil International Airport.

Mr. Macron spent the night in the Kurdish capital before heading to Mosul, the so-called Islamic State’s stronghold during its reign in the province before being defeated in 2017.

Church of Our Lady of the Hour became the French president’s first destination in in the war-torn city of Mosul, where part of it is still in ruins as result of intense fighting between Iraqi forces against the ISIS militants.

Touring around the Church, where it being restored and rehabilitated by the UN’s UNSECO, Mr. Macron first-handedly observed the damages the Christian site suffered as the result of fighting the extremists.

French President Emmanuel Macron tours around Our Lady of the Hour Church in Mosul. pic.twitter.com/sPvhqxSbKo — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) August 29, 2021

He later sat down with the Christian clergymen of the province and Kurdistan Region to discuss the condition of coexistence and the fight against religious radicalism.

When the ISIS attacked the Christians in the Nineveh Plain – where Mosul is located – it was the Kurdistan Region that embraced the fleeing Christians and protected them, Nicodemus Daoud Matti Sharaf, - Syro-Orthodox Metropolitan of Mosul, Kirkuk and Kurdistan Region, told the French president.

📸Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP - August 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/jvJ4l9SyAE — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) August 29, 2021

Mr. Macron personally directed questions at the religious figures in the Church about how they felt when firstly ISIS attacked them.

"This message is civilizational but also geopolitical. There will be no balance in Iraq if there is no respect for these communities," said the French president on Saturday.

The plain is an important religious site, where Christians, Muslims – Shiites and Sunnis –, Yezidis, and other ethnic minorities are present.

The French president visited Al-Nouri Mosque, in which the slain Abu Bakir al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, initially announced his self-proclaimed caliphate. The mosque was blown up by the terrorists in 2017.

After concluding his visit to Mosul, the European leader is scheduled to meet President Masoud Barzani and other Kurdish officials in Erbil. He is also planned to visit his country’s forces at Camp Grenier.