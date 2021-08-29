In meeting with top Kurdistan officials, Macron affirms 'France will not abandon its friends': Statement

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron met at the head of a delegation with top Kurdistan Region officials in Erbil Sunday, including President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and Parliament Speaker Dr. Rewaz Faiq Hussein.

The officials reportedly discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the wider region and ways to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region and France.

“Our visit to Kurdistan is a message that France will not abandon its friends,” Macron was cited as telling Kurdish officials during the meeting in a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The French president also praised historic Paris-Erbil relations.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani praised continued French support for the Kurdistan Region and affirmed the need for coordination with the international community to resolve all issues in Iraq.

The premier also stressed the importance of settling outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government of Iraq and highlighted the positive French role in efforts to stabilize the region.

The top officials noted that it is critical to implement the Sinjar (Shingal) Agreement to facilitate the safe return of displaced peoples to their areas of origin in Nineveh province and elsewhere.