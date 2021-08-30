US calls on PKK, PMF to ‘fully withdraw’ from Sinjar: official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States urged the militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to “fully withdraw” from the Yezidi-majority town of Sinjar to allow the implementation of normalization deal struck between Iraqi central government and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), a high-ranking diplomat said on Monday.

The remarks came from Robert Palladino, the US Consul General to Erbil, during a press conference in which he touched upon various hot topics related to Kurdistan Region and Iraq, including his country’s mission, Sinjar Agreement, and the reform of Peshmerga forces.

“We urge both the PKK and the PMF to withdraw fully from Sinjar, so that the Sinjar Agreement can be implemented,” said the diplomat, adding that the PKK makes the Yezidi town “even more volatile and unstable.”

The withdrawal of the forces will help the implementation of Sinjar Agreement, which mandates the formation of a new brigades consisting of local Yezidis to handle internal secuirty.

However, the deal was made in October 2020, it has not yet been implemented effectively, mainly due to the presence PKK and Iranian-backed militias, according to international authorities and analysts.

Thousands of Yezidis are still living in the host communities in both Erbil and Mosul due to the instable situation of Sinjar.

Joint brigades of Iraqi secuirty forces and Peshmerga are “necessary in order to create the conditions for internally displaced persons to return,” the American official added.

On Sunday, the head of United Nations in Iraq said that “limited progress” has been made in the implementation of the Agreement, which is extremely important.

