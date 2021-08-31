Erbil holds third virtual expo with China

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – With the participation of more than 150 Chinese companies and 60 Kurdish local forms, capital Erbil on Tuesday hosted a third virtual trade exhibition with the Asian economic giant.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jiangsu Brand Silk Road was decided to be held virtually by the Kurdish region of Iraq and China.

The commercial event is intended to forge trade ties between the Region’s businesspeople as well as their Chinese counterparts, Gaylan Hajee Saed, the head of Kurdistan’s Export and Import Union, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

The booths consist of various trade fields, including construction, medical equipment, clothing, and energy.

The Chinese Consulate General in Erbil helped the organization of the event in cooperation with the Kurdish union.

Representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Board of Investment also took part in the launch of the expo.

In September, a Chinese investor submitted a proposal for a $5 billion tourist city in the capital, according to Arab. The 2,000-sq. m. project, dubbed Happy City, would create 8,000 jobs and include areas for tourism, residences, water, and entertainment.

