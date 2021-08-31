Kurdish businesspeople invest capital in Najaf: Governor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The holy shrine city of Najaf in the south of Iraq has seen investments done by businesspeople from the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the construction sector, the city’s governor said.

There is a strong economic bond between the Kurdistan Region in Iraq’s north and Najaf in the south, Luay Yasry, the governor of Najaf, told Kurdistan 24 on Monday.

“Kurdish investors work in Najaf on giant projects,” according to the governor, mentioning a Kurdish cement factory in his province that its capital exceeds $250 million.

There is also traffic airline between Najaf and the Region’s Sulaimani and Erbil provinces.

Mr. Yasry said that authorities in the province had provided the investors a “stable environment”.

“There is a close spiritual relation between Najaf and Kurdistan Region,” the governor told Kurdistan 24, describing the bond as “historic”.

Najaf, a majority-Shiite populated city, is home to the burial site of Imam Ali, the Prohpet Mohammad's son-in-law and cousin. Annually, millions visit the shrine as part of a religious ritual.