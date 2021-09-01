Politics

KRG convenes to discuss French president visit to Kurdistan, US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue

KRG Prime Minister and his ministers are pictured during a weekly meeting, Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to the Kurdistan Region and the latest round of strategic talks between Iraq and US are the two subjects the Kurdistan Region’s council of ministers are going to discuss on Wednesday, according to a government statement. 

The discussions will be part of the weekly meeting of the KRG Council of Ministers that are chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani every Wednesday in capital Erbil.

The Kurdish ministers will be briefed on the results of the French president’s visit to the Region as well as on the latest round of strategic talks between Washington and Baghdad, according to the statement.

The government authorities are also planned to discuss the current issues, including fuel prices and provision of potable water to households.

Emmanuel Macron arrived in the Kurdish capital on Sunday where he was received by  the Region's top officials as part of his two-day visit to Iraq. The European leader reiterated his support to the Kurdish region in the fight against terrorism. 

The Strategic Dialogue began in 2020, under the leadership of Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. A KRG representative took part in talks, which mainly centered on the secuirty relationships between Iraq and the US.

