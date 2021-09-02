China so far donated over 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Kurdistan Region: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Since February this year up until now, China has donated over 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Kurdistan Region to be administered in the fight against the pandemic, according to latest tally from the giant Asian country’s diplomatic representative in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

The first batch of 5,000 made-in-China Sinopharm vaccine doses arrived in the Kurdistan Region in early March. The jabs were administered on the Kurdish health frontline workers as part of the Region’s priority groups.

“Up to now, China has provided more than 130,000 doses of vaccine,” the country’s consulate general in Erbil said in a statement on Wednesday.

Besides vaccine donations, the Asian country had assisted the region with the necessary testing kits to detect SARS-CoV-2 and personal protective equipment from the early days of the pandemic.

The Chinese authorities have so far donated 2 million masks, 10,000 testing kits, and other necessary medical tools for the Kurdish health care workers.

The country’s diplomatic representative in Kurdish capital recently pledged installing 90 light posts in the capital that use solar power. The state-of-the-art posts will be erected on one of Erbil’s main streets, according to the Chinese diplomats.

