KRG allows both homeschooling, in-class learning amid COVID-19: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As a new school year is approaching in the Kurdistan Region amid continued COVID-19 pandemic, education authorities decided to allow students to choose between home schooling and in-person learning, the minister said.

In the beginning of the pandemic in early March 2020, the educational institutions across the Region shut down classes in order to mitigate the virus’s transmission risk. Schools later began to offer online learning for students in order lessen the negative impact of the virus on the educational process which suffered significantly during months-long shutdown.

Students are free to choose whether they want to physically go back to classes or continue their education at home, Alan Hama Saeed, the minister of education told Kurdistan 24.

In order to make a choice, parents need to fill out a form within two weeks of the beginning of classes, the minister added.

Students who decide to virtually continue their studies will still be required to take the necessary tests within physical classes, the official added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has previously announced that they would impose strict health measures inside schools in order to stem the spread of the virus.

The government has also dedicated a special vaccination center and day of the week, Saturday, for school teachers to receive the required jabs, so they can safely educate students.

