Education

KRG allows both homeschooling, in-class learning amid COVID-19: Official

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Mask-clad students listen to their instructor on the first day of the new school year in the Kurdistan Region amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Safen Hamid)
Mask-clad students listen to their instructor on the first day of the new school year in the Kurdistan Region amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo: AFP/Safen Hamid)
Kurdistan Schools COVID-19 Pandemic Krg Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As a new school year is approaching in the Kurdistan Region amid continued COVID-19 pandemic, education authorities decided to allow students to choose between home schooling and in-person learning, the minister said.

In the beginning of the pandemic in early March 2020, the educational institutions across the Region shut down classes in order to mitigate the virus’s transmission risk. Schools later began to offer online learning for students in order lessen the negative impact of the virus on the educational process which suffered significantly during months-long shutdown.

Students are free to choose whether they want to physically go back to classes or continue their education at home, Alan Hama Saeed, the minister of education told Kurdistan 24.

In order to make a choice, parents need to fill out a form within two weeks of the beginning of classes, the minister added.

Students who decide to virtually continue their studies will still be required to take the necessary tests within physical classes, the official added. 

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has previously announced that they would impose strict health measures inside schools in order to stem the spread of the virus.

The government has also dedicated a special vaccination center and day of the week, Saturday, for school teachers to receive the required jabs, so they can safely educate students.

Read More: Kurdistan Region prioritizes teachers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive