Kurdistan Region police seize over 600 Turkish handguns smuggled into Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that it had seized over 600 Turkish handguns smuggled into the capital city of Erbil.

A ministry statement explained, "After careful and continuous follow-up by investigators, forces confiscated 628 illegal pistol-type weapons (known locally as the Turkish pistol)."

It added that multiple members of the gang accused of carrying out the crimes were arrested according to a judicial order and that the case will be handed over to the appropriate criminal courts.

The statement assured that the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with other security agencies in the autonomous region, continues to follow up and work to eliminate various forms of smuggling and to bring the individuals and groups that commit such acts to justice.

Last week, Erbil police announced the arrest of 25 suspects for being part of gangs that have been defrauding people using counterfeit US currency being referred to as "Libyan dollars."

Erbil Police Spokesperson Hogir Aziz said in a press conference that members of seven different gangs accused of committing 35 separate crimes had been taken into custody.

Local illicit market traders have been known to sell counterfeit dollar bills at discount prices by claiming the notes had been taken from frozen funds belonging to the regime of former Libyan President Mu'ammar al-Qadhdhafi.