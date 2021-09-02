COVID-19: Kurdistan Region greenlights vaccinations for pregnant women

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Health decided on Thursday to include pregnant women in its coronavirus vaccination program under specific medical recommendations approved by a government advisory committee.

"It is a reference to the recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the Comprehensive Vaccination Program regarding updating the segments covered by the anti-coronavirus program," read a ministry statement, adding that "the vaccination program includes pregnant women in accordance with a number of recommendations."

According to the new guidelines, "The use of the COVID-19 vaccine with mRNA technology (Pfizer) is manufactured for pregnant women and is given in the event of serious cases such as those with chronic diseases, blood issues, or a significant increase in the weight of the woman."

“The vaccine can be given after the fourth month of pregnancy, provided that the period of time between the first and second doses of the vaccine is not less than two weeks."

It went on to explain that the vaccine will be given only under medical supervision after a pregnant patient is finished "reviewing and accepting all information," calling for "intensified media efforts regarding receiving the vaccine by this sensitive segment of society."

The health ministry announced 1,871 new coronavirus infections and 14 deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the region up to 297,487 and nearly 5,500 deaths.