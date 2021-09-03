An airstrike targets Makhmoor refugee camp: Correspondent

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On early Friday morning, an airstrike targeted a refugee camp in Makhmour district in south of the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, according to Kurdistan 24 correspondent in the area.

The strike, which resulted only in material damages to a residence in the camp, took place around 8:20 EBL local time, according to Kurdistan 24 correspondent in the area.

No official authority has commented on the matter yet.

The camp, housing Kurdish refugees from the Turkish Kurdistan, has been previously hit by Turkey claiming the site had been turned into a hotbed for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.