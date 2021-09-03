Iraqi army removes number of outposts in Kirkuk amid heightened ISIS threat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi army outposts in the west of Kirkuk, which recently had witnessed intense clashes between locals and remnants of ISIS, are now removed by the military despite looming threat of the militants, according to locals.

The removed outposts belonging to the Brigades 14 of the Nineveh Operations Command were emptied on Friday in Shahali Kon (Old Shahal) and Sebeeran in the Sargaran sub-district in west of Kirkuk, Mohammad Isamail, the representative of the town’s farmers told Kurdistan 24.

The same area on early Thursday witnessed an intense ISIS attack, which left one Iraqi army soldier killed and wounding six civilians as a result of a military confrontations between the militants and locals alongside the army. One villager of Shahali Kon was kidnapped by the militants and his whereabout has remained unknown since then.

“The withdrawal [of the army] has sparked fears and concerns among villagers, and some families have evacuated,” Ismael told Kurdistan 24.

The reason behind this unexpected withdrawal is not known, the representative added, describing it as “handing over” the people to ISIS, the local said.

“The best solution is the return of Peshmerga to the area,” Isamel said, adding if it is not politically feasible, Kurdish members of Iraqi parliament have to put pressure on the government to increase internal secuirty of the area.

Local villagers previously told Kurdistan 24 that members of the terrorist group had in the past demanded $5,000 in levies, with the community still suffering economically due to a drought.

Following its territorial defeat in 2017 at the hands of the Iraqi and Kurdish forces, the remnants of the Islamic State regularly launch attacks in the disputed territories due to what Kurdish officials describe as a “security vacuum.”

Additional reporting by Hemin Dalo from Kirkuk