Top Kurdistan Region officials extend condolences on passing of prominent Shia cleric

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – High ranking officials in the Kurdistan Region have extended their condolences on the passing of prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Saeed al-Hakim on Friday.

The Associated Press cited a relative as saying that the senior religious leader was taken to the al-Hayat hospital in Najaf after suffering a sudden heart attack. He died at the hospital. He was 87. Funeral ceremonies will be held in the cities of Najaf and Karbala Saturday, one informed source told the AFP news agency.

"We received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of the great religious Marja, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad Saeed al-Hakim," senior Kurdish leader President Masoud Barzani said in a statement. "We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the Islamic world, the great Marja's, and the honorable al-Hakim family."

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also offered his condolences to the family and followers of Muhammad Saeed al-Hakim.

"I extend my sincere condolences and sympathies to his honorable family and his followers, and I share their sorrows."

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani similarly offered his condolences.

"With this great loss, we extend our sincere condolences and great sympathy to the honorable al-Hakim family, the great religious Marja's, and the Iraqi people."