Norway seizes over 100 artifacts looted from Iraq, conducts investigations

“In total, almost 100 objects of significance to the global cultural heritage have been seized.”
author_image Mustafa Shilani
The artifacts found by the Norwegian police. (Photo: social media)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Norwegian authorities announced on Friday the seizure of over 100 artifacts that Iraq had reported missing, including a number of cuneiform tablets.

“The seizure consists of what is presumed to be cuneiform tablets and other archaeological objects from ancient Mesopotamia,” the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime said in a statement. “In total, almost 100 objects of significance to the global cultural heritage have been seized.”

"They are now being examined by experts to determine their authenticity and, if possible, establish their provenance."

The items were confiscated as a result of a search of the home of an antique collector in southeastern Norway. Iraqi authorities submitted a return request to the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.

Reuters quoted a Norwegian police spokesman as saying that the artifacts were part of a privately owned collection.

The authorities questioned some witnesses but did not file any criminal charges.

Antiquities smugglers show great interest in Iraq due to the succession of ancient civilizations on its land, where the Sumerians, Assyrians, and Babylonians left valuable antiquities.

