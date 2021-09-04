UNICEF: More than half of Iraq's children do not have 'access to safely managed water'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed in a report that more than half of Iraqi children do not have adequate access to water, and also recorded that most schools across the country lack basic water services.

"Nearly 3 out of 5 children in Iraq have no access to safely managed water services," the organization pointed out in its report titled “Running Dry: water scarcity threatens lives and development in Iraq,” published in late August.

Also “less than half of all schools in the country have access to basic water risking children’s health, nutrition, cognitive development, and future livelihoods.," the report added.

The report, which was launched during World Water Week, sheds light on the main reasons behind the water scarcity in the Middle East, including Iraq and North Africa, highlighting the growing agricultural demand, and the expansion of agricultural lands irrigated using groundwater.

While agriculture accounts for 70 percent of water consumption globally, it is more than 80 percent in the region as mentioned in the report.

In this regard, Sheema SenGupta, UNICEF Representative in Iraq, said: " In Iraq, the level of water scarcity is alarming, children cannot develop and thrive to their full potential without water," adding that “It is time to take action on climate change and guarantee access to safe water for every child.”

“Rising food demand, urbanization, poor water management as well as climate change have combined to threaten children, the poor and the marginalized.,” explains Gupta in the report.

According to the FAO report, climate change is not the only reason for water scarcity, but it has caused a decrease in rainwater for agriculture, a deterioration in the quality of freshwater reserves as a result of the reverse flow of saline water coming from the Arabian Gulf towards fresh aquifers, and the increasing concentrations of pollution.

In Iraq, the 2020-2021 rainfall season was the second driest in the last 40 years, caused a reduction of water flow in Tigris and Euphrates by 29 percent and 73 percent respectively.