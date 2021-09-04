PHOTOS: Erbil begins work on the second phase of its fastest strategic road

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region on Saturday resumed work on the second phase of one of the most important strategic road projects in Erbil.

The engineering staff began their work on 150 m road, which is the road that surrounds the capital, Erbil, in the form of a circular ring and branches out to all the suburbs.

The ringed roads follow the same name format: 30 Meter Road, 40, 60, 100, all the way to 120 Meter Road, and now the 150-meter road.

This comes days after the directive of the Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, to begin work and complete the second part of the strategic road.

Once completed, it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city center, according to the government.

This part includes the road extending from (Erbil - Koysinjaq) to (Erbil - Shaqlawa) road, with a length of 7.2 km, with the construction of a two-way service road.

On February 25, 2021, the first phase of the 150m road was inaugurated under the supervision of Prime Minister Barzani.

Work on 150 Meter Road began in late 2018 and is expected to conclude in five stages. It will reportedly be 70 kilometers long—forty-two kilometers longer than 120 Meter Road. The highway will be 40-meters wide.