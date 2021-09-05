Kurdistan Region PM receives Jordanian parliament speaker

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received the Parliament Speaker of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdel Moneim al-Awdat, and an accompanying delegation.

The Jordanian official highlighted the strong ties between his country and the Kurdistan Region, a statement from Barzani's office said.

He also praised the reconstruction and development efforts in the region and said that "it should be a model for the rest of Iraq," the statement added.

From his end, Prime Minister Barzani thanked King Abdullah II and Jordan for their continued support of the people of Kurdistan, especially in the war against ISIS.

The two officials affirmed the importance of a firm commitment to strengthening Erbil-Amman relations and furthering trade and investment.

Leading a Jordanian parliamentary delegation, Speaker Awdat arrived in Erbil early Sunday and met top lawmakers in the Kurdistan Region.

