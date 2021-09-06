Anti-ISIS coalition reiterates commitment to Kurdistan Region in fight against terrorism

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The international coalition against ISIS on Monday stressed its commitment to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the fight against the terror group, against which the Kurdish partners are “vital”, the spokesperson said.

The remarks came following an announcement by the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC)’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD), arresting seven ISIS members who planned to plant sticky bombs in places frequented by foreigners and the Erbil bazaar.

Tape confessions of the arrestees were also published.

Read More: KRG airs confession tape of ISIS cell plotting attacks near Erbil Citadel

“Our KRI [Kurdistan Region of Iraq] partners play a vital role in the success of the #DefeatDaesh fight & we are committed to our partnership w/them,” Col. Wayne Marotto, the official spokesperson of the coalition tweeted on Monday.

In the ongoing efforts of the KRI to combat terrorism, the Counter-Terrorism DIR dismantled a 7-member terrorist cell who were planning terror acts in Erbil. Our KRI partners play a vital role in the success of the #DefeatDaesh fight & we are committed to our partnership w/them. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) September 6, 2021

J'heshii said he was asked in July by Abu Harith to record videos inside Erbil to show that ISIS was active in the city. He sent the tapes to the point man to be posted on outlets affiliated with the terrorist organization.