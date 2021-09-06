Security

Anti-ISIS coalition reiterates commitment to Kurdistan Region in fight against terrorism

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Peshmerga forces are pictured during a ceremony in which US-donated military equipment and vehicles were handed over to the Kurdish forces in the Kurdistan Region Capital Erbil, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan ISIS Coalition Krg Kurdistan Region Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The international coalition against ISIS on Monday stressed its commitment to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the fight against the terror group, against which the Kurdish partners are “vital”, the spokesperson said.

The remarks came following an announcement by the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC)’s Counter-Terrorism Directorate (CTD), arresting seven ISIS members who planned to plant sticky bombs in places frequented by foreigners and the Erbil bazaar.

Tape confessions of the arrestees were also published.

Read More: KRG airs confession tape of ISIS cell plotting attacks near Erbil Citadel

“Our KRI [Kurdistan Region of Iraq] partners play a vital role in the success of the #DefeatDaesh fight & we are committed to our partnership w/them,” Col. Wayne Marotto, the official spokesperson of the coalition tweeted on Monday.

J'heshii said he was asked in July by Abu Harith to record videos inside Erbil to show that ISIS was active in the city. He sent the tapes to the point man to be posted on outlets affiliated with the terrorist organization.

