KRG dedicates a week to vaccinate all educational instructors

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s health authorities announced on Sunday that from September 7 until the first day of school, they will be vaccinating all those that are working in the education sector, particularly schoolteachers and university professors.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had previously mandated vaccination for its employees as they are more exposed to COVID1-9 due to the nature of their works.

The vaccination will begin on Sept. 7 and end on Sept. 15 in a bid to vaccinate all the instructors and teachers that directly interact with their students once in-class studies resume in mid-September, according to a decree from the health ministry.

The ministry also called on teachers to register for a vaccination as soon as possible.

KRG health workers have so far administered 581,056 doses of the total 1,164,180 it has received as part of its 10-15 percent share allotted by the federal Iraqi government.

The health ministry on Sunday announced the arrival of a new shipment of 415,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

According to official government numbers, over 284,000 individuals in the Kurdistan Region have contracted the highly contagious disease with nearly 5,300 of them having died from coronavirus-related complications.