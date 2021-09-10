KRG to issue vaccine pass in much affordable price than federal gov’t: Official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Fully vaccinated Kurdistan Region residents will be able to receive vaccine passes in a much affordable price than their Iraqi counterparts in the federal provinces from Sunday on, according to an official from the autonomous health ministry.

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday announced that those who want to travel need to issue an international vaccination pass that allows them to visit a specific destination with less restricted COVID-19 measures.

A fully vaccinated individual needs to pay 30,000 IQD (approximately 20$) to get the international card, according to the health ministry.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has a separate vaccination pass that will be issued from Sunday onward, according to Harbi Kato, the head of the health ministry's Information technology department, speaking to Kurdistan 24 on Thursday.

A double-jabbed resident in the Region can obtain the pass for only 5,000 IQD (approximately 3.50$), according to Kato.

To obtain the document, a person must submit their travel passport and the document showing they have been fully vaccinated with either the British-Swedish AstraZeneca, American-German Pfizer-BioNTech, or Chinese Sinopharm, according to Kato.

The Kurdistan Region began its vaccination drive in March 2021, giving the jabs firstly to its health care workers. Up until now, the region has administered over 497,000 doses it had received as its share from the Iraqi federal government.