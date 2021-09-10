Security

Turkey announces killing of six PKK fighters inside Kurdistan Region

Turkey, as part of its decade-old fight against the Kurdish forces, announced a cross-border, air and land military operations in April, dubbed Claw-Lightning and Thunderbolt.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Two PKK fighters stand on guard at a makeshift checkpoint in Kurdistan Region, June 22, 2018. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan PKK Turkey Claw-Lightning and Thunderbolt Krg Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As part of its military operations in the Kurdistan Region, Turkey announced on Friday that its forces had killed six members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Turkish Defense Ministry made the announcement Friday on Twitter, without detailing where the PKK fighters were “neutralized,” a term used by the Turkish military to refer to captured, injured, and killed combatants.

Turkey announced cross-border, air, and land military operations in April, dubbed Claw-Lightning and Thunderbolt.

The ongoing conflict with PKK has intensified in the Haftanin region of Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province. Turkish air forces also periodically target alleged PKK position in the Sulaimani province countryside.

In late August, nearly 20 Turkish warplanes and drones launched airstrikes in Penjwen district in Sulaimani, targeting rural areas. As a result of the air raids, several farmlands were severely damaged.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) regularly calls on the warring sides to take their fight away from its civilian-populated areas as it has endangered their safety and livelihoods.

