Turkey announces killing of six PKK militants inside Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As part of its military operations in the Kurdistan Region, Turkey announced on Friday that its forces had killed six militants of its arch enemy, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The announcement came from Turkish Defense Ministry on Friday in a tweet without elaborating on the locations in which the militants were “neutralized” – a term used by Turkish military to refer to captured, injured, and killed PKK fighters.

Turkey, as part of its decade-old fight against the Kurdish forces, announced a cross-border, air and land military operations in April, dubbed Claw-Lightning and Thunderbolt.

Kahraman Türk Silahlı Kuvvetlerimiz, Irak’ın kuzeyindeki terör yuvalarını yerle bir etmeye devam ediyor. Pençe Şimşek operasyon bölgesinde tespit edilen 6 PKK’lı terörist daha Mehmetçik tarafından etkisiz hâle getirildi. pic.twitter.com/6WOtw0QBwb — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) September 10, 2021

However, the ongoing military operations are intensified the Haftanin region of Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, the Turkish air forces regularly target alleged position of the PKK in Sulaimani province’s countryside.

In late August, nearly 20 Turkish warplanes and drones launched airstrikes in Penjwen district in the province, targeting rural areas. As a result of the air raids, several farmlands and orchards were severely damaged.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) regularly calls on the warring sides to take their fight away from its civilian-populated areas as it has endangered their safety and livelihoods.