US CENTCOM commander meets Iraq PM in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A US military delegation headed by CENTCOM commander, Gen. Frank McKenzie, arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday. Accompanied by US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller, the commander met Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In the meeting, the Iraqi premier stressed the importance of international cooperation in the fight against combat terrorism, efforts he described as crucial to ensuring peace and stability in the region and the world.

Iraq and the US have previously agreed to formally change the status of the remaining American troops in Iraq to an advisory role. By early 2022, the US will no longer have combat forces on Iraqi soil, according to the latest agreement between the two countries.

“By January 1st, it will have completed its transition from a warfighting headquarters to one focused entirely to advising and assisting,” McKenzie said on Thursday.