US CENTCOM commander visits Iraq ahead of completion of combat mission

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A military delegation, headed by General Kenneth McKenzie from the US’s central command in the Middle East, arrived in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Thursday ahead of the international forces’ conclusion of combat mission against the ISIS militants.

The US commander was accompanied by the American Ambassador Matthew Tueller to Iraq in his meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In the meeting, the Iraqi premier stressed on the importance of an international cooperation to combat extremist ideology, which is necessary to ensure peace and stability in the region and the world.

The visit comes as Iraq and the US previously agreed to repurpose the status of remaining international forces in Iraq to an advisory role. The security consortium, by the early 2022, will no longer have a combatant force on the Iraqi soil, according to latest agreement between the two countries.

“By January 1st, it will have completed its transition from a warfighting headquarters to one focused entirely to advising and assisting,” McKenzie said on Thursday.

Before ending the combatant mission, the US forces had previously reduced the number of troops from 5,000 to 2,500 soldiers.