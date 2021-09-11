Iraq bolsters security measures to prevent electoral fraud, says PM Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government has taken strict measures to facilitate a safe and fraud-free election monitored by the United Nations, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said Saturday.

"We have achieved... all the requirements of the electoral process, especially the issue of securing it and preserving its integrity, under international UN monitoring," Kadhimi said in a statement following a ministerial council session.

The election, scheduled for October 10, "represents the only solution to Iraq's problems," he added. "We have provided [Independent High] Electoral Commission all of its needs," including funding and other support, "to ensure that the vote is conducted in a manner that achieves the aspirations of the people."

An early election was among the primary demands of nationwide protests in late 2019 that were met with swift violence largely led by Iran-allied militias. At least 600 demonstrators were killed, and thousands more were wounded or arrested over several months before the movement slowed amid heightened US-Iran tensions in Iraq and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protests led to the resignation of then Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, who was nominated for the position about five months after the May 2018 parliamentary elections, a vote marred by allegations of fraud and tampering.

Kadhimi added that "strict security measures" have been put in place to prevent "fraud attempts," and we have coordinated an international and international presence to give a higher percentage of acceptability to the elections."

"I call on all candidates and political parties to fully commit to healthy competition," he added. Kadhimi also urged eligible voters to participate in the election.