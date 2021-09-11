Turkey will allow 'fair and equitable' water flow to rivers in Iraq, per new MoU: Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq and Turkey have signed a memorandum of understanding that affirms Ankara's commitment to facilitating a healthy water flow to the rivers sourced in Turkey and flowing into Iraq, said Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Mahdi Rashid al-Hamdani Saturday.

The move came during the minister's recent visit to Turkey, a statement from his office explained. According to stipulations in the MoU, Ankara would adhere to ensuring the Tigris and Euphrates rivers have a "fair and equitable" water flow, the statement explained.

The minister expressed his thanks to the Turkish President's Special Envoy for Water Affairs, Veysel Eroğlu, for Ankara's quick response to Iraq's request to address the issue.

The MoU comes as Iraqis continue to suffer the consequences of a drought worsened by upstream limits on river flow. Families most affected by the extreme condition are spending at least 80$ a month--a significant sum for Iraqis--on buying drinking water.